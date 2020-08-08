Saturday forecast: Cool start, gradual warm-up continues

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are in the early stages of this gorgeous sunshiny stretch along with a gradual warming trend.

It’s a cool start to your Saturday but temperatures gradually warm throughout the day.

We will be dealing with higher humidity levels! It’s eventually going to feel more like the “Dog Days of Summer” again.

Our chances of storms increase by Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: