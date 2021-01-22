Saturday bringing colder air, brighter skies to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend everybody! Lake effect snow showers have developed behind the cold front Friday. Some areas of the snowbelt got an additional 1-2.″
Lake effect snow will be shut down early Saturday morning followed by brighter skies midday.
A ‘Panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact Northeast Ohio.
Here’s the current thinking…
Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting during the PM hours.
Monday Night: Accumulating snow.
Tuesday: Snow showers. Additional accumulations.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: