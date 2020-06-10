1  of  3
Breaking News
Wicked weather: Updates on severe storms Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Sandusky State Theatre collapses due to wicked storms

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Severe weather has resulted in the collapse of the Sandusky State Theatre.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech told the I-Team that Wednesday’s storms caused damage to the building.

He also said several trees and power lines were down.

  • Courtesy: Sandusky Scanner Live
  • Courtesy: Sandusky Scanner Live
  • Courtesy: Sandusky Scanner Live
  • Courtesy: Sandusky Scanner Live
  • Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer
  • Courtesy: FOX 8 Viewer

A  severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday for all of Northeast Ohio.

Latest weather alerts here.

It includes Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Geauga, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington counties.

Most areas are under the watch until 10 p.m. however, some counties have been extended until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Check out our interactive radar here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 8 WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES:

Click here for our severe weather guide.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information on the building collapse as it becomes available.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral