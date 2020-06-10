Sandusky State Theatre collapses due to wicked storms

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Severe weather has resulted in the collapse of the Sandusky State Theatre.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech told the I-Team that Wednesday’s storms caused damage to the building.

He also said several trees and power lines were down.

Courtesy: Sandusky Scanner Live

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Wednesday for all of Northeast Ohio.

It includes Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Geauga, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington counties.

Most areas are under the watch until 10 p.m. however, some counties have been extended until 1 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information on the building collapse as it becomes available.