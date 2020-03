PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Towpath Trail is closed Sunday due to flooding.

Park officials are currently assuming damages.

They say that while other trails remain open, they are very muddy, flooded and potentially unsafe.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park asks citizens to respect closures as the depth of the water or what is in it isn’t always known.

More on the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, here.