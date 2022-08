CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain chances return this weekend. We’re tracking a few rounds of storms Saturday and Sunday.

The timing on Saturday’s storms are from 6-10 p.m. with the first cluster.

Two rounds of showers and storms are rolling in on Sunday.

Here are the weekend rain details:

Heavy downpours are expected leaving around 1-2″ from Saturday through early Tuesday.

There are several chances of rain in the days ahead:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: