CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two rounds of rain and storms are on the way for Tuesday.

The first one will be between 8 a.m. and noon with sunny breaks. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s or 70s with scattered storms late afternoon into early evening.

More showers Friday and Saturday with a drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds and low 60s. Beautiful weather for Mom!

