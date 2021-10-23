Roller coaster temps expected for the week ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After an expected chilly overnight, clouds increase through the morning as a warm front works it’s way into the region.

We slowly warm to near 60, however, steady rain spreads into our area during the afternoon. Periods of heavy clouds expected bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the area. More rain is expected in the morning Monday then again in the afternoon.

An unsettled week ahead with roller coaster temps and even colder air working in Halloween weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: