CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re dry to start the work week off but by Tuesday evening/night the next system comes in with more heavy rain and gusty winds, up to about 40 mph at times.

Minor accumulations of lake effect snow for the snow belt late Wednesday/Thursday a.m.

Temperatures in the 50s Tuesday. Wednesday starts out in the 50s early with a sharp drop into the 30s by afternoon.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

