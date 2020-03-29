Roads, intersections closed due to flooding in University Circle

A yellow hazard sign with black text, warns of water over the road ahead. Behind the sign water rises from a flooding river and advances towards to sign. The road is flooded and impassable. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WJW) — Several intersections and roads are closed in University Circle due to flooding and high waters.

The following roads and intersections are closed to traffic:

Cedar Ave. is closed with traffic detoured to Murray Hill Rd.

Stokes Blvd. at Carnegie Ave.

Stokes Blvd. at Cedar Rd.

MLK Jr. Blvd. at Ambleside Dr.

Stearns Rd. at Euclid Ave.

Deering Ave. at Stokes Blvd.

Officials suggest driers use alternative routes by taking Mayfield Road, E. 105th Street and Superior Road.

Cleveland police and firefighters are currently on scene addressing the situation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning has been issued for all of Cuyahoga County. It remains in effect until late Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to turn around when encountering flooded areas as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles.