Risk of spotty showers this evening, cooler temps expected Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is a risk of a spotty shower south of Rt. 30 this evening with a system moving along the front in the Ohio River Valley.

Showers and storms expected to stay south of I-70.

Big changes starting tomorrow. Temps will cool down this week as they hang out in the 50s. That’s 10-15 degrees below average! (Normal as of 5/3 is 66° in Cleveland)

Patchy frost possible possible a couple nights this week, no hard freeze anticipated. Here’s a look at the last freeze average dates across Northeast Ohio.

Mother’s Day Forecast: Cool, but dry.

There are no signs of long stretches of warmth through the middle of May!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

