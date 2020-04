We are under an enhanced risk of severe weather tonight. Here’s the breakdown..

Round #2 will develop Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. This will be less potent and will include rain/local thunder/downpours. Temperatures will drop significantly following this frontal passage starting Thursday and continuing into Good Friday.

Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the low 50s with showers likely on Easter.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: