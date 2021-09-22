Risk of severe storms with widespread heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re tracking widespread heavy rain for Northeast Ohio through Thursday.

A Wind Advisory and Flood Watch have been issued for Erie County.

Flood Watches are in effect through Thursday for Huron and Sandusky counties.

Some areas could see around 4 inches of rain. Also, winds of up to 45 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service has Northeast Ohio under a slight risk for severe storms with damaging winds and a tornado possible.

Severe weather potential has increased today with a slight risk for NE #Ohio and NW PA. A broken line of strong to severe storms⛈️ will develop this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts🌬️of 60 mph and a tornado or two🌪️will be possible. Stay #Weather Aware!#OHwx #PAwx #CLEwx https://t.co/oaaZorz1Xl — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 22, 2021

TIMING:

Wednesday morning: Steady rain with pockets of heavy rain for people west of I-77. Those to the east will see spotty showers.

Midday: Steady rain spreads to the I-77 corridor and moves east through the afternoon with the risk of isolated severe storms with damaging winds.

Wednesday Night: Widespread rain tapers. Winds pick up gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Lots of clouds. Wrap around on and off light showers throughout the day. Cooler air invades the area with highs struggling to reach 60.

RAINFALL:

Western areas could receive 2-4+″ of rain by Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals will be closer to 1-2″ for our eastern areas.

Fall also arrives with this big weather change Wednesday, and it’s going to feel like it.

We’ll be in the 70s Wednesday, 50s on Thursday, and 60s for the rest of the week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: