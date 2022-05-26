CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Storm Prediction Center placed areas west of Interstate 77 in a “slight risk” for severe weather late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Heavier rain/storms hold off until 7 p.m. but we could run into a training event where showers and storms move over the same areas for a long duration resulting in flooding.

Areas north of I-71 should be on the lookout for this scenario. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail are possible.

Showers will continue into Friday with a drier and warmer weekend

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s! Get those pools open!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: