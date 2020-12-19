Risk for wintry mix over next few days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Partial clearing overnight will allow temps to drop well into the 20s.

A minor system Saturday night into early-Sunday could provide a few light rain or snow showers as highs make it near 40F. Look for rain showers to develop after sundown mixing with snow at times. Little to no accumulation expected with this system. The wintry mix will exit around lunchtime Sunday.

Another front Monday night/early Tuesday with scattered rain/snow with little to no accumulations. The warmest day of next week will be Wednesday. We could be flirting with 50! Big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays.

Fox 8 Day Forecast

