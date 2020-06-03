Risk for storms Wednesday, temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The next weather disturbance to affect us will be a cold front which will arrive Wednesday.

We are under a SLIGHT RISK by the SPC of strong to severe storms mainly 1pm – 5pm south. Main threats: damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

However, temperatures will remain in the low 80s, and the humidity will remain stagnant in the high category.

There will only be slim risk of a PM shower/storm south on Thursday and another small risk for all of us Friday PM.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: