Risk for showers and storms on Monday with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered showers/storms tonight will be followed by another risk PM Monday and Tuesday. We do need the rain in parts of NE Ohio so some of us are grateful for the rain. The occasionally unsettled periods through Tuesday of next week will help put a dent into these drought conditions below…
We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near normal. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
