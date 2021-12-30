Here’s what to expect while ringing in the New Year

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thursday evening, we’ll continue to see the dreary pattern with cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog, which could be dense in some spots.

We could see some light showers or drizzle at times. Temperatures will actually be rising through the night but hover into the lower to mid 40s, so you’ll need a jacket but not the umbrella if you’re headed out.

On Friday, look for partly/mostly cloudy skies, dry for the most part, and warm with temperatures around 50.

A few evening showers will move in. By midnight tomorrow, if you’re ringing in the New Year, temperatures will be around 50. It will be cloudy with a few isolated passing showers around, but it will be mostly dry.

Widespread rain will move in Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times as an area of low pressure move across Ohio.

Once the low moves north and east, it’ll drag colder air around and the rain will switch over to snow showers on Sunday with some light accumulation, which will make for some isolated slick roadways on Sunday.

It will be breezy and much colder on Sunday.