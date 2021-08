CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Stark, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties through Wednesday evening.

The remnants of ‘Fred’ will arrive early in the day mainly impacting the eastern 1/2 of Ohio.

Otherwise, a few local showers and rumbles will be generated during the daytime heating hours.

We’ll still see highs around 80-degrees.

Spotty storms are expected for Thursday and Friday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: