CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers are possible overnight with lows in the low 70s.

We’re tracking a cold front, stalled out for now, but swinging through the region early next week, bringing relief.

The winds aloft turn to a more northwest flow and the cooler temperatures befall the Great Lakes beginning Monday.

We’ll be watching Hurricane Ida in the Gulf this weekend and the remnants could affect us by midweek.