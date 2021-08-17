Remnants of Fred arrive Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A passing shower will be around through the overnight hours. It will continue muggy, buggy and warm.

Wednesday: The remnants of Fred will arrive early in the day, mainly impacting the eastern half of Ohio. Otherwise, a few local showers and rumbles will be generated during the daytime heating hours.

Thursday and Friday: A weak front from the west will trigger a few spotty storms each day. Coverage will be limited. We’ll know more about timing beginning Wednesday.

The weekend looks dry overall with a few showers/thunder late Saturday/early-to-midday Sunday as yet another front passes through the area. This will be fine-tuned as we near that time period.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.