CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and drizzle before a quick warm-up.
Mostly dry Thursday, much warmer and breezy. The big story is the temperatures with near-record warmth expected inland.
Temperatures closer to the lakeshore will be a bit cooler, low 60s and some upper 50s.
Wind gusts will especially pick up during the late afternoon and evening, possible gusts up to 40 mph.
A few spotty light showers along the front later in the day. Nothing widespread or heavy.
Massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday.
Weak front early Saturday will produce a few snow showers early. Nothing long lasting.
