CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and drizzle before a quick warm-up.

Mostly dry Thursday, much warmer and breezy. The big story is the temperatures with near-record warmth expected inland.

Temperatures closer to the lakeshore will be a bit cooler, low 60s and some upper 50s.

Wind gusts will especially pick up during the late afternoon and evening, possible gusts up to 40 mph.

A few spotty light showers along the front later in the day. Nothing widespread or heavy.

Massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday.

Weak front early Saturday will produce a few snow showers early. Nothing long lasting.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

