We had near or record warmth on Thursday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s.

A few downpours are possible Thursday evening as a cold front quickly moves into the area. Most of us will remain dry late tonight, as clouds build back into the area.

It’s still windy and gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are possible. Temperatures will be cold Thursday night, and we’ll fall into the 40s and 30s by Friday morning.

Today’s Foxcast:

A strong cold front will move in from west to east midday with wind gusts embedded in a broken line of showers and isolated thunder. South/Southwest winds will increase to 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. Be prepared for possible power outages.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for a few counties to our west with 60 mph wind gusts possible. Most of our area is under a WIND ADVISORY that goes through 3 a.m. Friday.

A weak front late Friday could produce a few snowflakes — nothing heavy and nothing that will stick around. Expect a brief cold snap heading into the weekend.

Overall, temperatures are trending above average this week. It’ll get colder this weekend, then temperatures will head back above normal next week.

Here’s the snowfall forecast next week (it’s not much):

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: