Record-setting heat to close out a record-long stretch of 70s in November; rain moves in late tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday will be another record setter for two reasons: we’ll break the record high temperature, and we’ll set a new record for longest stretch of 70s in November.
It will be the 7th straight day of temperatures in the 70s.
We’ll see a high of 75.
Rain moves in after midnight, bringing with it the temperatures we *should* be seeing this time of year.
Tomorrow’s high is 60 with lows in the 40s.
No chance of snow in sight right now.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
