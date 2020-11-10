Record-setting heat to close out a record-long stretch of 70s in November; rain moves in late tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday will be another record setter for two reasons: we’ll break the record high temperature, and we’ll set a new record for longest stretch of 70s in November.

It will be the 7th straight day of temperatures in the 70s.

We’ll see a high of 75.

Rain moves in after midnight, bringing with it the temperatures we *should* be seeing this time of year.

Tomorrow’s high is 60 with lows in the 40s.

No chance of snow in sight right now.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

