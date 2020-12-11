Rare warm December day on tap with sunshine and high in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Highs are expected to reach the low 50s Friday. We’ll start off with some sun, then clouds will gradually increase.

Changes for this weekend include showers on Saturday with a few brief showers early Sunday as temperatures fall into the lower 30s by sundown Sunday.

Look for the rain showers to arrive late AM Sunday and continue throughout the afternoon.

Here is a look at maps in motion, followed by forecast rain amounts across the Buckeye State with this next weather system.

Maps in Motion

Rainfall Futurecast

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! It’ll be a cold night with temperatures hovering around freezing during the game. The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. A clipper swings by Tuesday night into Wednesday which could bring light snow showers to our area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

