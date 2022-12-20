CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chilly day today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few breaks of sunshine here and there with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A major winter weather system rolls in late this week.

Rain Thursday (mix in spots) with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40s. A better chance for a wintry mix, south of the region. Snow develops Friday with drier air from time to time which will limit snowfall initially. Wrap-around lake effect Saturday/Sunday.

Plan ahead for your holiday travel:

Sharp drop in temps Friday into the teens with wind chills well below zero by the end of the day. Winds will gust to 40+ by Friday

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

It’s highly likely we’ll have white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

