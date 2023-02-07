CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winds will pick up Tuesday allowing for a breezy day.

Warmer as we start off in the 30s and 40s with a round of showers early in the day before moving south during the afternoon. Gusty at times with a southernly breezy and gusts reaching 30 mph. Chance for 50° by the afternoon.

Three weather systems this week. The first Tuesday. Line of showers then steadier rain across the southern 1/3 of northern Ohio.

A break Wednesday then widespread rain Thursday before 2pm.

Third system will produce rain then snow Saturday.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week.. colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.