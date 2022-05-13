CLEVELAND (WJW) – Grass pollen levels were high today! As you’re out and about on this beautiful spring night, your allergies may flare up.

Tonight, we’re quiet and warm again, with temperatures around 60, cooler in outlying areas.

Multiple opportunities for storms this weekend.

First is Saturday afternoon/evening. Storms will be slow moving with locally heavy rainfall. Coverage will be 60% between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A few more will linger beyond 7 p.m.

Next opportunity will be Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Coverage will be 40%.

After the weekend, temperatures dip to normal or a touch below.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: