Rainy weekend in store, western counties under flash flood watch

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A very wet weekend is in store with some rumbles of thunder staggered from tonight through Sunday midday.

The rain will be so heavy that a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from midnight tonight until Saturday morning for our western counties. Those locales will receive 1-2″+ of rain by midday Saturday.

Our western counties are also under a slight risk of severe storms Saturday morning through Sunday morning with our main threats being damaging wind and hail.

Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s to 70s on Saturday. Rain/storms are around for the first half of the day. Early Sunday will include rain/thunder due to the cold front swinging by.

