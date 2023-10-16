(WJW) — Monday, we’re staying breezy with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy overcast with a few localized showers this evening.

You’ll want the jacket and the rain gear if you’re out and about this evening.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers passing. It’ll be cool and breezy so first thing in the morning you may wanna bundle up. The wind chill may be in the upper 30s for some.

Tomorrow, we’ll dry out. In the morning, cloudy with a few passing light showers or drizzle. It’ll be breezy and cool. In the afternoon, we dry out and by late afternoon and into the early evening we’ll start to see some blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will warm in the upper 50s.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

FORECAST DISCUSSION – Meteorologist Dontae Jones

October 27 at 6pm will be the debut of the 2023-24 Winter Outlook!

We will recap last winter, discuss over the overall pattern across the US, the main drivers (there are MANY) of the upcoming winter, the initial snowfall estimate for northern Ohio and the average temperature outlook. The period in question is December, January and February.

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.