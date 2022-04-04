CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was drier and damp Monday evening with temperatures in the 40s with a breeze from time to time.

Overnight, temperatures drop to around 40.

On Tuesday, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a dry morning and afternoon for the most part with steady showers moving through in the early evening.

Most rain should be around I-76 and south.

Temperatures will be seasonably mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect a second front late Tuesday, a third front late Wednesday and a fourth front Thursday into Friday.

Briefly warmer for the middle of the workweek, in the upper 60s Wednesday. Temperatures will be well below normal late this week/early this weekend with a longer warmup by the middle of the month.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: