CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 50s, until tomorrow mid-morning.

Temperatures will then fall through the afternoon, reaching about 53 degrees around 4 p.m. before we switch into the evening. So the high and low will be reversed in time for Wednesday thanks to gradually cooling air behind a cold front.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° ABOVE AVERAGE. These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20’s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.

