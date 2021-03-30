Rainy Wednesday morning; Snow returns to the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Widespread rain moves overnight followed by scattered showers in the morning.

We’ll get a brief break in the afternoon then another wave of scattered showers affects mainly our southeastern counties in the evening. Temps tumble. At midnight we’ll be right around 60, then drop into the upper 40s by daybreak.

Chilly Wednesday overall with temps in the afternoon in the mid and upper 40s.

We’re not done yet! It gets colder, a cruel weather joke on April Fools Day! Lake effect snow showers with temperatures hovering around freezing! Light accumulations are likely. General accumulations will be a coating to an 1″.

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: