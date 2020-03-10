Rainy Tuesday; Temps drop this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring-like temperatures are here for the 2nd day in a row! It’ll seem like a distant memory sooner than we’d like. We hit 67° today. The record is 73° so that remains in the books.

On deck: Umbrella weather arrives tonight. It’ll be a rainy Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the 50’s then falling into the 40’s by late afternoon. Around 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall will fall by Tuesday evening. Drier air works in prior to sunset which may allow for an hour or two of sunshine to end the day. We will remain in a topsy turvy pattern through much of the week.

Temperatures will take a nosedive this weekend allowing for a few snowflakes to creep into the area Saturday night (potentially).

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: