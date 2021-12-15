Rainy start with more showers on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It will be a wet start to the day for most people.

Showers will be moving through during the morning commute, hitting their peak around 9 a.m.

We’ll see a break from the rain with temperatures warming into the 50s.

On-and-off showers will be around for a lot of the day.

Temperatures overnight will stay around 50.

Tomorrow, we’ll see strong winds with a line of showers.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

This affects Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland and Sandusky counties.

Gusts could be up to 50 mph.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: