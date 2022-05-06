CLEVELAND (WJW) – Additional showers redeveloped this evening and continue on/off overnight into the first part of Saturday.

Saturday afternoon should be drier with a passing, light shower possible but cloudy and cool, in the upper 50s.

With the saturated ground and additional rainfall, a Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday morning for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties where we could see a two-day total of about 1″-2″.

Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s. Beautiful weather for Mom! Warmer temperatures to start next week with a few 80s!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: