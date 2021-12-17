Rainy start to the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers are possible Friday night in our southern communities, becoming more widespread after midnight.

The highest chance for rain will be early Saturday morning. Showers taper late afternoon into the evening. We could even have a few snow showers around in the evening.

For the week of Christmas, high temperatures will be dipping into the upper 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news. A few lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible at the end of the week.