Rainy start to the day with temps reaching upper 40s, some sun possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain showers around this morning. Tapers off by 10 a.m.

Temperatures already above 40 with highs expected to top in the mid and upper 40s. Breaks of sun possible this afternoon.

There’s another chance for showers Sunday morning that will be spotty at best to the north and steadiest across the southern half of the viewing area, especially south and east of I-71. Another round expected in the evening with a cold front.

In between the rounds of rain on Sunday temperatures will reach 60 degrees, the first time since mid November!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast