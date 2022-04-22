CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be in the 50s with rain showers likely overnight through Saturday morning. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. The mercury will be on the climb from the morning, onward.

Turning up the temperatures for the weekend. By Saturday afternoon, we’re looking for highs near 80. Those are early June temperatures. Enjoy it while it lasts!

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures cool down next week after our next weather maker Sunday night into Monday. Expect showers and a few storms.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: