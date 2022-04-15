CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures slipping into the 50s with a good chance for showers overnight, beginning around 10 to 11 p.m.

Winds still breezy overnight, but no longer advisory thresholds.

Rain becomes widespread after midnight, into Saturday morning. Rain moves out by noon Saturday with sunshine and cooler temperatures Saturday afternoon.

The best day for an Easter egg hunt is Saturday after the morning rain. You may even run into some snow as you head out for your Sunday morning services.

Well below normal temperatures to start next week per our long range outlook issued early last week. Temperatures will trend milder around April 23-25. Warmup is looking shore-lives. Active weather pattern to finish April. Above normal rainfall and near/slightly below normal temperatures heading into early May.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: