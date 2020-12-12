Rainy Saturday with mild temps

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Clouds lower and thicken overnight, with more substantial rain showers holding off until around dawn. We cannot rule out a passing shower before dawn, otherwise the bulk of the rain will soak us through the morning and early afternoon.

Highs will still be mild. After a 58 degree high on Friday, low to mid 50s is nothing to scoff at halfway into the month of December here in Cleveland.

A few hit or miss rain showers as we wrap up Saturday. The rain will be light, so less than 0.25″ anticipated. A cold front swings through Saturday night and temps will fall into the 30s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix to snow showers before 10 AM Sunday, otherwise cloudy and cold.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures a touch below average. The next system moves in on Wednesday. This time we’re cold enough for a wintry mix to snow showers.

