CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and moderately humid conditions persist overnight. Winds will continue to be gusty at times, perhaps to 35 mph.

A brief shower around midday Saturday, then sunshine in the afternoon. Widespread storms develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening.

A look at Futurecast fronts, clouds and precipitation shows that line of thunderstorms developing.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Showers taper in the afternoon with humidity dropping.

Cooler temperatures return next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: