Rainy Friday to kick off the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s and lower 30s with scattered flurries and snow showers. there will be a light dusting at most. It will be breezy, so temperatures may feel a little chillier.

In the primary Snowbelt, a quick inch is possible with lake enhancement.

The system is slowing down Friday. The best chance for showers will be mainly Friday afternoon and rain is the probable precipitation type. Temperatures are rising back into the 40s. Winds are quite gusty, up to 35 mph at times.

Most areas will receive around a quarter-inch of rain.

Following the system, colder air sweeps in changing our rain showers over to snow showers Friday night through Saturday morning. Small accumulations are possible.

Temperatures plunge throughout the weekend. Single digits readings return at night. Look ahead through, 50 degrees may sneak its way in.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: