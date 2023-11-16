CLEVELAND (WJW) – Breezy, quiet and mild tonight. Clouds will continue to build in ahead of our incoming cold front.

Showers won’t move in until early tomorrow morning, around 5-6 a.m., from the west. The rain will be heaviest around lunchtime.

Soggy Friday with widespread rain that could be heavy at time by lunchtime. Showers wrap up by the evening commute, around 5-6 p.m. Turning cooler by the evening with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s.

Temps fall late Friday (40s by early evening) and into the weekend.

We will be dry and sunny for the weekend, albeit much cooler. Rain redevelops early next week (Tuesday/early Wednesday) per Scott’s long range outlook issued last week.

Here are the forecast bullet points for Thanksgiving week:

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down this weekend

One possibly two days of milder temps (50s)

Rain develops Tuesday with another round of colder air

Cold air looks to occur in 48 hour intervals

Check the the 8-day forecast above.