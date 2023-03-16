CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a beautiful day for mid-March, clouds are starting to move in but the temperatures remain mild, in the 50s early on then in the 40s by primetime.

Rain will move in by mid-evening and winds will begin to get gustier. Look for wind gusts late evening through tomorrow to be up to 40 mph at times.

Our next system arrives late tonight/Friday. Showers develop after sundown, with steady rain anticipated overnight.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade stepping off with a few lingering showers, but exiting and trending drier for the afternoon, with breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

A strong cold front moves through midday with on and off showers possible before 4PM. Drying out, but a chilly late afternoon/evening. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph possible.

Rainfall amounts around a half an inch in spots.

Temps will stay in the 30s Saturday and Sunday with scat’d snow showers mainly Saturday. Snowfall amounts range from 1-3″ in the snowbelt and about a trace to an inch everywhere else.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend. Gradual moderation in temps mid week next week.

