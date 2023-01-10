CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another cold morning with mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a few sprinkles, mainly west, during the midday/early afternoon timeframe. A few breaks of sunshine here and there Tuesday but clouds will win out! Highs will be a degree or so warmer, low 40s.

Next system to watch arrives Thursday (50s) with widespread steady rain changing over into a wintry mix and snow early Friday (lower 30s) then all snow Friday during the day. General accumulations will occur with some lake effect late Friday/Saturday. Stay tuned for totals.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

