CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain develops tonight and into Thursday and will be fairly widespread, but light for most.

The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long range outlook issued on April 5. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80!

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures will cool down next week. Good chance for rain/storms Monday.

