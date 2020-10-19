Rainy, cool, and overcast to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Showers will be sticking around through Tuesday afternoon.
The rain will be widespread Monday.
They’ll continue overnight.
The front is forecast to clear out by lunchtime Tuesday.
Everyone will see a half inch to an inch of rain by the time its all said and done.
Later this week, the 70s return with lots of sunshine.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
