Rainy, cool, and overcast to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Showers will be sticking around through Tuesday afternoon.

The rain will be widespread Monday.

They’ll continue overnight.

The front is forecast to clear out by lunchtime Tuesday.

Everyone will see a half inch to an inch of rain by the time its all said and done.

Later this week, the 70s return with lots of sunshine.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

