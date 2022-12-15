(WJW) — Showers with pockets of heavy rain will make for a tricky morning commute. Rain will thin out and become spotty by 8 a.m. Any additional rain will be spotty later in the afternoon with plenty of dry periods Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers early evening with small coverage.

Breezy with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times during the day Thursday.

Cloudy conditions Friday with a few snowflakes flying through the air (little to no accumulation). Even colder tomorrow with temperatures only in the 30s through the day. Cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely.

Another winter system late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

