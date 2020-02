Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A lot of people are waking up to widespread rain.

We'll see some dry breaks this morning.

Another round of light showers will roll through around noon.

It will dry out and cool down after that.

We'll actually hit our high temps around 9 a.m.

We should get to almost 50 degrees.

Then temperatures will drop.

We'll be in the 20s this evening.

Here's your latest 8 Day Forecast:

