CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a hot and humid day as we officially hit 91 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We have seen 90 degrees for a high temperature 12 times this summer.

It’ll remain mild tonight into tomorrow morning with the chance for an isolated shower or two. A better chance for rain will move in tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening.

A few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night. This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

